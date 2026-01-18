BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Today, I was arrested for the fourth time in less than three months. During interrogation, officers explicitly stated, 'jews keep calling' to report me
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10155 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
261 views • 1 day ago

"Today, I was arrested for the fourth time in less than three months. During interrogation, officers explicitly stated, 'jews keep calling' to report me.

The Metropolitan Police have traveled from London, booked hotel stays, and arrested me on four separate dates: October 21, December 4, December 22, and today, January 15—for social media posts sharing news, opposing 'israel' and expressing solidarity with Palestine.

I have been released on bail, which now combines the restrictive conditions from all three prior arrests. I remain under a form of house arrest and prohibited from attending Palestine events in London. I am also not to post anything that could 'stir up racial hatred' or 'express support for a proscribed organisation'—neither of which I have done.

This is state-sponsored harassment and judicial terrorism, carried out by the British state in partnership with the UK 'israel' lobby and also at the apparent behest of the jews who 'keep calling' the police, including the Anti-Terrorism Hotline, to silence me.

The Met officers today were Saul Carroll and Steve Burgess.

If you wish to support my legal defence against this politically-motivated persecution, please consider contributing here:

https://chuffed.org/project/dr-rahmeh-vs-the-lobby-and-the-state

The 'israel' lobby is an enemy to free speech and civil liberties in Britain.

We will fight this. We will win."

~Dr Rahmeh Aladwan

Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!


Keywords
censorshipukzog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy