"Today, I was arrested for the fourth time in less than three months. During interrogation, officers explicitly stated, 'jews keep calling' to report me.

The Metropolitan Police have traveled from London, booked hotel stays, and arrested me on four separate dates: October 21, December 4, December 22, and today, January 15—for social media posts sharing news, opposing 'israel' and expressing solidarity with Palestine.

I have been released on bail, which now combines the restrictive conditions from all three prior arrests. I remain under a form of house arrest and prohibited from attending Palestine events in London. I am also not to post anything that could 'stir up racial hatred' or 'express support for a proscribed organisation'—neither of which I have done.

This is state-sponsored harassment and judicial terrorism, carried out by the British state in partnership with the UK 'israel' lobby and also at the apparent behest of the jews who 'keep calling' the police, including the Anti-Terrorism Hotline, to silence me.

The Met officers today were Saul Carroll and Steve Burgess.

The 'israel' lobby is an enemy to free speech and civil liberties in Britain.

We will fight this. We will win."

~Dr Rahmeh Aladwan

Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar

