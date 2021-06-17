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Dr Carrie Madej Goes Full Truth On Jab, There's No Off Button Stew Peters TV
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247 views • June 17, 2021
Stew Peters interviewing Dr Carrie Madej, she goes all out for truth. Dr Carrie calmly presents her case as she answers Stews questions with clarity, simplicity and dignity, highlighting points along the way.
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