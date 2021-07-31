Kary Mullis PCR TECHNIQUE Inventor: People are Misinterpreting It. It is NOT for Diagnostics.

Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR TECHNIQUE, who said that Fauci doesn't know anything, specifically he mentions about "electron microscopy". That is a microscope that can see very very small pieces of matter. PCR is NOT a test method. It does not test biological matter. PCR is short for Polymerase Chain Reaction. This is a method that COPIES tiny biological material so as to magnify or amplify it so you can examine it. So all the people out there in the world saying PCR "test", they are MISINTERPRETING its use.According to the CDC:"Buried deep in the document, on page 39, in a section titled, “Performance Characteristics,” we have this: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS.A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.” This means NO ISOLATED VIRUS IS AVAILABLE."Mullis passed away in August of 2019, only two months before Event 201. (How convenient for this entire charade). He was 74 (11 the gateway, twin pillars).Here is a wiki for electron microscope. Go to dictionary dot com if you want instead of wiki, I don't care."Electron microscopes are used to investigate [or examine] the ultrastructure of a wide range of biological and inorganic specimens including microorganisms, cells, large molecules, biopsy samples, metals, and crystals.""...is a method widely used to rapidly make millions to billions of COPIES of a specific DNA sample, allowing scientists to take a very small sample of DNA and AMPLIFY it to a large enough amount to study in detail. PCR was invented in 1983 by the American biochemist Kary Mullis at Cetus Corporation."There you go. No where in there does it say that PCR tests biological matter. The MSM and fauci and his friends are LIARS. They have been lying to you because they know that most people don't know this information, or where to find it. Well now you know.People who say, "I tested positive" blah blah blah, are ignorant, and maybe stupid too. They are being played by allopathic quack "doctor" vampires. PCR. IS. NOT. A. TEST. Print out this information and confront them. Put them on the spot and read their body language.Do yourself a favor if you care about your kids or your family and friends, please educate people on what "PCR" actually is so that you can shut down the idiots and vampires parroting that "tested positive" bullshit so we can stop all this nonsense.Source:Playlist: