Is Mossad pulling FBI chief Kash Patel's strings via his much younger beautiful 'honey pot' girlfriend? - part 2

The following from: 'Geopolitics Prime':

After FBI Director Kash Patel claimed he's sure Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself," netizens allege he may be an Israeli "honey pot" victim.

Why the suspicion?

🌏 Patel, 45, is dating Alexis Wilkins — 19 years his junior. Not unusual, some might say.

🌏 But Wilkins currently works for PragerU, a US nonprofit media group run by Marissa Streit — a former Israeli military intelligence officer.

🌏 According to PragerU’s website, Streit “moved to Israel at a young age, where she completed her primary education and served in Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces.”

What is Unit 8200?

👉 It’s Israel’s elite intelligence unit, specializing in SIGINT, cyberwarfare, code decryption, counterintelligence, and surveillance.

What is PragerU?

➡️ Founded in 2009, it promotes conservative religious values by radio host and author of books on Judaism Dennis Prager, according to The New York Times.

➡️ Critics say PragerU whitewashes Zionism and rewrites Palestinian history — claiming, for example, that “the land of Israel swapped hands for thousands of years, but it was never anything other than a sovereign Jewish state.”

Cover-up?

♦️ Former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe recently reiterated that Jeffrey Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence.

♦️ Is Patel helping bury that story?

Adding:

In "You Don't Say" News...

Metadata embedded in the video and analyzed by WIRED and independent video forensics experts shows that rather than being a direct export from the prison’s surveillance system, the footage was modified, likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro. The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as “raw” footage.