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Rage Against The Vaxxine: Night Of The Long Honks (Part II)
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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493 views • February 06, 2022
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Acapulco Christmas An Orphanage An Earthship & Lifeguard Duty: https://youtu.be/DO3dPuiladw

TRUCK STOP TO FREEDOM (by Chris Harrigan of Tip To to Tyranny): https://www.bitchute.com/video/L3v7CO7RUgfk

“We’ve Got COVID” – Towing Companies in Canada Turn Down Requests from Police and Mayor to Haul Away Trucks: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/full-support-truckers-towing-companies-canada-turn-requests-police-haul-away-trucks/

The government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has issued a decree making it illegal to donate or participate in the trucker’s freedom convoy: https://twitter.com/lizsteel199/status/1488500742256091137?s=12\

Dude Set Himself On Fire In Protest After Losing Job To Vax Mandates: https://twitter.com/INVESTMENTSHULK/status/1488211524262977542

Freedom truckers playing hockey: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20962

The People Trudeau calls terrorists cleaning up the town: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20957

And clearing up the sidewalks for the elderly: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20960

Police bringing out boxes of hot food for truckers: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20961

'Sound the alarm': National debt hits $30 trillion as economists warn of impact for Americans:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/02/01/national-debt-covid-government-spending/9239402002
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