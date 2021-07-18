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Sweet Tooth Decode, Who did "Nazi" Door-Knockers Coming? The Sign of Aaron's New Bookmarked Bible
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53 views • July 18, 2021
Bob and Aaron talk about:
The Sign of Aaron's New Bookmarked Bible
"Sweet Tooth" Decode with Time-binding
Who did "Nazi" Biden's Door-Knockers Coming" - Vax or else - Lies, intimidation and coercion
Crisis in South Africa - Race wars and societal collapse
Readings of the scriptures
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
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The Sign of Aaron's New Bookmarked Bible
"Sweet Tooth" Decode with Time-binding
Who did "Nazi" Biden's Door-Knockers Coming" - Vax or else - Lies, intimidation and coercion
Crisis in South Africa - Race wars and societal collapse
Readings of the scriptures
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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