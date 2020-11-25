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Oak Hollow Open 2015 Round 3 Disc Golf Tournament
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1 view • November 25, 2020
Here is Sublime Flight coverage of the Lead Card's 3rd round of the 2015 Oak Hollow Open disc golf tournament. It featured the Johnson Street Jumble layout which incorporated white, blue and gold tees to give players a variety of difficultly. Top featured pros are Chris Dickerson, Nathan Queen, Henry Childres and Andy Wiler. The song is Riptide by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... This was the morning round, the second day of the event that took place in High Point, North Carolina on August 16th. There were many birdies, some great drives and one amazing Eagle! We are on facebook at facebook.com/SublimeFlight and stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com for more Oak Hollow videos.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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Litecoin:
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