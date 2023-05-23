Trump To Pick RFK As VP: Trump Kennedy Unity Ticket Strikes FEAR Into Professional Political Class

Stew Peters Show









May 22, 2023









Is a Trump/Kennedy ticket the only solution to voter fraud?





Roger Stone is back to talk about the intriguing possibility of a President Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. team up.





Both President Trump and Roberty Kennedy Jr. are critical of neocon foreign policy.





While we have been bombing third world countries, China has been building roads, bridges, tunnels, and hospitals.





A National bipartisan unity ticket could have mass appeal.





That is not to say that there would not be both legal and political obstacles to this idea.





The DNC will likely cheat and keep RFK Jr. from getting the nomination.





This will anger average democrat voters who might be intrigued by the idea of an anti-establishment ticket.





Even if Donald Trump runs a brilliant campaign it still might not be enough to overcome blatant election fraud.





A Trump/Kennedy ticket would turbo charge the electorate.





Could Trump get a Republican convention to nominate a registered Democrat as the Vice President?





Will States allow a candidate to be on the ballot who is not a registered member of the appropriate party?





John McCain once considered asking Democrat Joe Lieberman to run as his Vice President.





Now that the FBI has been caught implementing a coup against America there must be criminal accountability.





It is time for Kevin McCarthy to radical steps or resign and step aside.





It is time to impeach Joe Biden and members of his cabinet.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com





Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com





Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren









Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pd0n4-trump-to-pick-rfk-as-vp-trump-kennedy-unity-ticket-strikes-fear-into-profes.html



