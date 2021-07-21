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PROF. DAVID CLEMENTS - a conversation
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11 views • July 21, 2021
A conversation with David Clements, Professor of Law at NMSU.
David is a true Constitutionalist, Patriot and warrior for Truth. Find out what you can do in New Mexico and around the country to support his efforts to get to the bottom of November 3, 2020 at:
www.theprofessorsrecord.com
On Telegram at: theprofessor'srecord
Also on Telegram: americafirstaudits
americafirstauditschat
Until we right the wrong that was perpetrated on 'we the people' of America on that fateful day, nothing else will matter!
David is a true Constitutionalist, Patriot and warrior for Truth. Find out what you can do in New Mexico and around the country to support his efforts to get to the bottom of November 3, 2020 at:
www.theprofessorsrecord.com
On Telegram at: theprofessor'srecord
Also on Telegram: americafirstaudits
americafirstauditschat
Until we right the wrong that was perpetrated on 'we the people' of America on that fateful day, nothing else will matter!
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