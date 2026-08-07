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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





In speaking of the enemy of God and man, Revelation 12:9 says: And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.





Revelation 20:2 adds: And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,





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