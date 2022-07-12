(world orders review)================

SCIENCE HAS OUR BAX... GET THE WAX..!

(AuStRaLiA'S BOOSTER [LOOSER] TyRaNNy RoLlS On...)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tZlZc6iYUizc/ [SHARE]

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(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com

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The Australian Government has accepted the recommendations of the ATAGI vaccine experts and will open the fourth dose to those newly eligible from Monday, 11 July. ATAGI specifically recommended that people aged 50 to 64 years should have their fourth dose, while people aged 30 to 49 years may choose to have a fourth shot.





https://www.health.gov.au/ministers/the-hon-mark-butler-mp/media/expanded-eligibility-for-fourth-covid-19-vaccine-dose





COVID-19 booster vaccine advice | Australian Government https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/getting-your-vaccination/booster-doses

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1. An Australian propaganda campaign for the Covid shot [cIMkea6SV3V1]

2. AUSTRALIA - “Disregard anything we said about 2 doses, it’s now 3 doses or more” [NKQsFkgbJXO8]

3. Australia moves forward with the NWO agenda. 5th Covid Shot coming [Ne9IvHOc3q6g]

4. AuStRaLiA'S LoOsEr TyRaNy RoLlS On (pt 3 of many) [RX2uzVIu71Ae]

5. AUSTRALIA CALLING THE DOUBLE VACCINATED CRAZY FOR NOT HAVING MORE 😂🤦🏿‍♂️ [JKFbhIh0lvEz]

6. AUSTRALIA - FOURTH COVID VACCINATION - PEOPLE OVER 50-YEARS-OLD [AxXhWVnUTWLa]

7. MAINSTREAM MEDIA CELEBRATES 10000 COVID DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA!!! [TpVxFWiUbNRG]

8. More people eligible for fourth COVID vaccine [43HVA4Q1x5w]

9. BRAD HAZZARD AUSTRALIAN POLITICIAN IDENTIFIES AS A DICK HEAD [uiHlN3Vi9IF0]

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THE VACCINE APOCALYPSE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zou3FyR13ZMh/





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