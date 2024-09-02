Cancer in Remission After Taking Immune Supporting Properties of InForce - Chris Eryx

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When Chris Eryx was given the horrific news that he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, he was concerned about whether chemotherapy and radiation were the best options for treatment. Chris is a social influencer, speaker, and author who proudly proclaims the effective immune supporting properties of a natural mushroom-based supplement called InForce from PetClub 247, which allowed his immune system to deal with his problem as it should in just a few months. Why? It supported his immune system enough to deal with the deadly disease - something that chemo and radiation doesn’t do. In fact, most cancer treatments effectively destroy the body’s immune system. The InForce process ensures a highly potent strain of Coriolus Versicolor, harvested at the mycelia stage (not the fruited body) and ensures the highest quality of polysaccharide peptide (PSP) and polysaccharide krestin (PSK).
TAKEAWAYS
Chris took InForce products from PetClub 247, which has moved into developing products for humans as well as beloved fur babies
After three weeks, Chris’s tumor shrunk by more than 30 percent and his immune system doubled after taking the product
Once you have cancer, it will always be there lurking, waiting to reemerge, so supporting the immune system is critical
InForce promotes a healthy immune system, supports wellness, Non-GMO, 100% Vegan, 100% Natural, Gluten-Free, made in U.S.A.
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): http://gabb.com/promo/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH PETCLUB247
Website: https://petclub247.com/tina
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petclub247/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petclub247/
🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRIS ERYX
Website: https://flexthetruth.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4dprecq
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flexthetruth/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@flexthetruth1213
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v596849-flex-the-truth.html
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/