Cancer in Remission After Taking Immune Supporting Properties of InForce - Chris Eryx
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
72 views • 8 months ago


When Chris Eryx was given the horrific news that he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, he was concerned about whether chemotherapy and radiation were the best options for treatment. Chris is a social influencer, speaker, and author who proudly proclaims the effective immune supporting properties of a natural mushroom-based supplement called InForce from PetClub 247, which allowed his immune system to deal with his problem as it should in just a few months. Why? It supported his immune system enough to deal with the deadly disease - something that chemo and radiation doesn’t do. In fact, most cancer treatments effectively destroy the body’s immune system. The InForce process ensures a highly potent strain of Coriolus Versicolor, harvested at the mycelia stage (not the fruited body) and ensures the highest quality of polysaccharide peptide (PSP) and polysaccharide krestin (PSK).



TAKEAWAYS


Chris took InForce products from PetClub 247, which has moved into developing products for humans as well as beloved fur babies


After three weeks, Chris’s tumor shrunk by more than 30 percent and his immune system doubled after taking the product


Once you have cancer, it will always be there lurking, waiting to reemerge, so supporting the immune system is critical


InForce promotes a healthy immune system, supports wellness, Non-GMO, 100% Vegan, 100% Natural, Gluten-Free, made in U.S.A.



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): http://gabb.com/promo/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH PETCLUB247

Website: https://petclub247.com/tina

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petclub247/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petclub247/

X: https://x.com/petclub247


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRIS ERYX

Website: https://flexthetruth.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/4dprecq

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flexthetruth/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@flexthetruth1213

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v596849-flex-the-truth.html


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
immune systemradiationchemotherapydiseaseremissionspeakerauthormushroomsocial influencerchris eryxtina griffincounter culture mom showinforcepet club cancerpsk
