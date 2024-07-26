Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2343 - How many of are politicians and those in the running are compromised? -Should drones and project lavender be able to be used? -What foods help with lowering the risk to depression? -Who are infusing themselves with the blood of the young? -Drug Lord was arrested on a small airport. Is it to gain more control of the drugs? -Will there be more houses getting ceased? -Is Candace Owen’s getting more on board with what is going on? -What problems are the infant RSV shots causing? -Are parents use too much fluoride for young children? -Who will Kamala pick as her vice president? -Do you what more bugs for food? Singapore wants too. -What really happened with the crowdstrike global outage? -Only 1 out of 6 Americans know their rights. -Was the attempted assassination on Trump a set up?