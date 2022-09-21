The CCP will be Doomed after Putin’s Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nqz04d0
Miles Guo said in his Grand Live Broadcast on September 18 that after Putin’s death due to illness, there will be internal unrests break out in Russia, which will eventually lead to the disintegration of the country. By then, Communist China under Xi Jinping’s dictatorship would be isolated from the rest of the world