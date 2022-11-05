Are you for Satan or are you for God bolshevik revolution Nazis running America

Are you for Satan or are you for God

bolshevik revolution jewish bolshevik Nazis running America can you call your brother‘s sister in Christ your leaders here in America really you would call Joe Biden your brother in Christ🔥



MEDVEDEV SAYS RUSSIA WILL SEND NAZIS TO GEHENNA’S FIRES





Former Russian President Medvedev said Russia is fighting Satan. North Korea were sent 180 warplanes to South Korean airspace. President Biden said there will be a regime change in Iran soon. Serbia’s president said all world leaders know who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. And China’s defense ministry announced war preparations.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/22

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