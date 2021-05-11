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EU PUSHES THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM / GLOBALISTS PLAN OF EATING INSECTS INSTEAD OF MEAT
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25 views • May 11, 2021
EU PUSHES THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM / GLOBALISTS PLAN OF EATING INSECTS INSTEAD OF MEAT
EU pushes the World Economic Forum / globalists plan of eating insects instead of meat (08May21)
The European Union approved the globalist terrorists / World Economic Forum plan of getting people to eat insects, instead of chicken / turkey / Beef / pork etc. All part of their Nazi plan to starve people in to submission, under pretext of !"saving the environment".
Recorded from RT HD, RT News, 08 May 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDUdpQ0bfPRNo1aifNUgSWQ
EU pushes the World Economic Forum / globalists plan of eating insects instead of meat (08May21)
The European Union approved the globalist terrorists / World Economic Forum plan of getting people to eat insects, instead of chicken / turkey / Beef / pork etc. All part of their Nazi plan to starve people in to submission, under pretext of !"saving the environment".
Recorded from RT HD, RT News, 08 May 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDUdpQ0bfPRNo1aifNUgSWQ
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