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But It Wasn't Real Communism!
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5 views • May 26, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3593/the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3593-the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
The Question We Never Were Able To Discuss: "If there is evidence that Universal Basic Income (UBI) can eliminate poverty and is at least superior to welfare, would it not be unethical to implement UBI?"
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3593-the-end-of-world-war-ii-call-in-show-february-8th-2017
The Question We Never Were Able To Discuss: "If there is evidence that Universal Basic Income (UBI) can eliminate poverty and is at least superior to welfare, would it not be unethical to implement UBI?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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