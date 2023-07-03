The Vaxxed, humor 7/3/23:

A lot of the ones that took the Time Release Death Injections are lacking humor and through shedding it's affecting the unvaxxed. Think about making your home a fortress. Some survival tips. Remember our government has sold us out, we are on our own....God Bless us all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.