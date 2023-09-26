Create New Account
Les Miserables Time To Talk About It Dot Org With Criminologist Carine Hutsebaut
Concrete Blonde
Published 20 hours ago

Carine Hutsebaut criminologist advocates for humanity by exposing human neglect, trauma, trafficking world wide with solutions ~ Please visit this website to learn more about Carine Hutsebaut & her efforts to raise awareness heart to heart http://timetotalkaboutit.org/ ~ On U Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZn0Z2vWaWE&list=PL0YRFj_c95Wd0eaP_NlexrrZ7W05n6jiy&index=1

Keywords
human traffickingtraumacarine hutseabautlittle sinners

