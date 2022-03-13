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🇺🇸 #USA 🇺🇸 🇺🇦#Ukraine 🇺🇦 #BioLabs The mainstream media has been busy labelling as "A Crazy Conspiracy theory" and "Russian Disinformation", the news that the US has been secretly funding
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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🇺🇸 #USA 🇺🇸
🇺🇦#Ukraine 🇺🇦

#BioLabs

The mainstream media has been busy labelling as "A Crazy Conspiracy theory" and "Russian Disinformation", the news that the US has been secretly funding Bioweapons Labs in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the US failed to ensure their safe destruction before the Russian invasion

This week Victoria Nuland admitted to it at a Congressional hearing.

I would not normally consider using Fox News' "The Tucker Carlson Show" as a source, because it is Entertainment/Commentary rather than hard news, but it appears to be the sole mainstream media vehicle willing to take an honest look at this issue.

The video above is the full show segment on Nuland's admission before Congress that the US did indeed fund BioLabs in Ukraine.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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