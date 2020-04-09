2020 Virus 13 | We don't like being lied to - Ep 05.a | How BAD is EMR? Part 2 | Health | Adrian

#Adrian #coronavirus #electromagnetic radiation #diabetes #heartDisease #cancer #wifiIn this episode we take a deeper look into the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the body and I am pointing you towards a well put together documentary on the subject that was first shown I think seven years ago.You can watch it here:Resonance: Beings of Frequency (FULL DOCUMENTARY)youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs&feature=youtu.beThe truth about mobile phone and wireless radiationDr Devra Davis:Part 1 - the previous episode I referred to is Ep.05 | Just how harmful is EMR?:Effects of EMF radiation on trees in the UK:Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices:If you are interested or concerned about this please continue to research and draw your conclusions.I will see you in the next video.Part 1 of this video on EMR:BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: