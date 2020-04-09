© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020 Virus 13 | We don't like being lied to - Ep 05.a | How BAD is EMR? Part 2 | Health | Adrian
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • April 09, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #electromagnetic radiation #diabetes #heartDisease #cancer #wifi
In this episode we take a deeper look into the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the body and I am pointing you towards a well put together documentary on the subject that was first shown I think seven years ago.
You can watch it here:
Resonance: Beings of Frequency (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs&feature=youtu.be
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation
Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Part 1 - the previous episode I referred to is Ep.05 | Just how harmful is EMR?:
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
Effects of EMF radiation on trees in the UK:
https://www.facebook.com/livelearnevolve/videos/2706458609599083/UzpfSTEwMDA0NDIyMjQyMTQzNToxNTQwMjg0ODk0MTQ1Nj
Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6701402/
If you are interested or concerned about this please continue to research and draw your conclusions.
I will see you in the next video.
Part 1 of this video on EMR:
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
In this episode we take a deeper look into the effects of electromagnetic radiation on the body and I am pointing you towards a well put together documentary on the subject that was first shown I think seven years ago.
You can watch it here:
Resonance: Beings of Frequency (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs&feature=youtu.be
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation
Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Part 1 - the previous episode I referred to is Ep.05 | Just how harmful is EMR?:
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
Effects of EMF radiation on trees in the UK:
https://www.facebook.com/livelearnevolve/videos/2706458609599083/UzpfSTEwMDA0NDIyMjQyMTQzNToxNTQwMjg0ODk0MTQ1Nj
Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6701402/
If you are interested or concerned about this please continue to research and draw your conclusions.
I will see you in the next video.
Part 1 of this video on EMR:
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
emfalternative medicinenatural healthemf radiation5gdiseasemental healthcolloidal silverehsantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.