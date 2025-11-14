Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen | Tina Peters | 11.14.25

Joe Oltmann Untamed opens with X fire: Kash Patel’s “social media genius” and Dan Bongino’s gait-analysis lies shield the pipe bomber while bureaucrats and lawyers hold America hostage. Then the gut punch—Tina Peters, Gold Star mom, cancer survivor, jailed 9 years for copying Dominion data. She’s coughing blood in a Colorado cell while feds “review” transfer and Dems stall: “No request received.” No one’s moving. She’s dying for the truth.

Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen drop utahcorruption.com’s federal class-action nuke. Utah’s “reddest state” is a RINO fraud factory: Lt. Gov. Henderson trashed convention votes, ran fake primaries under SB54’s secret “mansion meetings,” and let donors buy seats. No independent SOS—just a governor’s puppet. Why sue? To burn the rigged system down.

Friday closes with “funny but not funny” chaos: Idaho’s Tranny Socialist, JFK’s grandson gunning for Nadler’s seat, Michigan’s furry Democrat “Elyon Badger”, a Commie elected in NY, and a liberal meltdown for the ages. This is the circus running for office. 4PM ET—lock in, speak up, or surrender.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help



