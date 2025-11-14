BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen | Tina Peters | 11.14.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
21 views • 21 hours ago

Joe Oltmann Untamed opens with X fire: Kash Patel’s “social media genius” and Dan Bongino’s gait-analysis lies shield the pipe bomber while bureaucrats and lawyers hold America hostage. Then the gut punch—Tina Peters, Gold Star mom, cancer survivor, jailed 9 years for copying Dominion data. She’s coughing blood in a Colorado cell while feds “review” transfer and Dems stall: “No request received.” No one’s moving. She’s dying for the truth.

Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen drop utahcorruption.com’s federal class-action nuke. Utah’s “reddest state” is a RINO fraud factory: Lt. Gov. Henderson trashed convention votes, ran fake primaries under SB54’s secret “mansion meetings,” and let donors buy seats. No independent SOS—just a governor’s puppet. Why sue? To burn the rigged system down.

Friday closes with “funny but not funny” chaos: Idaho’s Tranny Socialist, JFK’s grandson gunning for Nadler’s seat, Michigan’s furry Democrat “Elyon Badger”, a Commie elected in NY, and a liberal meltdown for the ages. This is the circus running for office. 4PM ET—lock in, speak up, or surrender.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
More from Brighteon
