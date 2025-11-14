Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen | Tina Peters | 11.14.25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Oltmann Untamed opens with X fire: Kash Patel’s “social media genius” and Dan Bongino’s gait-analysis lies shield the pipe bomber while bureaucrats and lawyers hold America hostage. Then the gut punch—Tina Peters, Gold Star mom, cancer survivor, jailed 9 years for copying Dominion data. She’s coughing blood in a Colorado cell while feds “review” transfer and Dems stall: “No request received.” No one’s moving. She’s dying for the truth.
Juan O’Savin & Tracie Halvorsen drop utahcorruption.com’s federal class-action nuke. Utah’s “reddest state” is a RINO fraud factory: Lt. Gov. Henderson trashed convention votes, ran fake primaries under SB54’s secret “mansion meetings,” and let donors buy seats. No independent SOS—just a governor’s puppet. Why sue? To burn the rigged system down.
Friday closes with “funny but not funny” chaos: Idaho’s Tranny Socialist, JFK’s grandson gunning for Nadler’s seat, Michigan’s furry Democrat “Elyon Badger”, a Commie elected in NY, and a liberal meltdown for the ages. This is the circus running for office. 4PM ET—lock in, speak up, or surrender.
