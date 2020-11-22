© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Jersey City University Percussion Ensemble Concert - Fall, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • November 22, 2020
The NJCU Percussion Ensemble - November 20, 2020
Greg Giannascoli, director
I hoped we'd perform live but did not. Each work was recorded in our recital hall. The students worked very hard performing works by Harrison, Rouse, Goodman, Kraft and Rutty. If you have any questions about coming to study at NJCU please contact me: [email protected] We are open for live instruction.
Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the performances.
Greg Giannascoli, director
I hoped we'd perform live but did not. Each work was recorded in our recital hall. The students worked very hard performing works by Harrison, Rouse, Goodman, Kraft and Rutty. If you have any questions about coming to study at NJCU please contact me: [email protected] We are open for live instruction.
Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the performances.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.