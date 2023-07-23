Inside the Border Crisis: Reporting from the Front Lines - Christie Hutcherson

“We will not sit by while those that seek to fundamentally transform America into a socialist communist society demean and destroy our traditional family values.” - Christie Hutcherson









Christie Hutcherson is the CEO and Founder of Women Fighting for America (WFFA). She is boots on the ground, investigating the border and child trafficking.

















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Christie Hutcherson

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