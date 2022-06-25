Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Trans Lia Thomas Banned By FINA [24.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:
-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-
After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.
Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...
Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'
I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422
and screenshot here
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)
I never got an answer or reply...
- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
--
Matt Walsh - What Is a Woman? (Documentary) [June 1, 2022]Arrives Just In Time For The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride Month!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X99vUrHgAAfs/
Note: My daughter Jane was a competition swimmer for many years, trained 5-6 times a week and I drove her every time she was at the Danish championships for young swimmers 2 times and has a lot of medals. Year 1996.
Proof: Kim Osbøl: After 24 years - Goodbye Father (Reloaded) [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uhhvb22KodhC/
FINA is the international federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee for administering international competitions in water sports. It is one of several international federations which administer a given sport or discipline for both the IOC and the international community.
https://www.fina.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FINA
99,135 views Jun 24, 2022
Conservative Twins
2.05M subscribers
https://youtu.be/kGeyclKyIqw
https://www.youtube.com/c/ConservativeTwins