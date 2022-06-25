Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Trans Lia Thomas Banned By FINA [24.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--





Matt Walsh - What Is a Woman? (Documentary) [June 1, 2022]Arrives Just In Time For The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride Month!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X99vUrHgAAfs/





Note: My daughter Jane was a competition swimmer for many years, trained 5-6 times a week and I drove her every time she was at the Danish championships for young swimmers 2 times and has a lot of medals. Year 1996.

Proof: Kim Osbøl: After 24 years - Goodbye Father (Reloaded) [04.08.2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uhhvb22KodhC/





FINA is the international federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee for administering international competitions in water sports. It is one of several international federations which administer a given sport or discipline for both the IOC and the international community.

https://www.fina.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FINA





99,135 views Jun 24, 2022

Conservative Twins

2.05M subscribers

https://youtu.be/kGeyclKyIqw

https://www.youtube.com/c/ConservativeTwins