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Ken Baxter "Rocketman" - Thoughts about Virgin Galactic
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25 views • December 11, 2020
Ken Baxter, the world's first space tourist, is headed for history-making spaceflight aboard Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spacecraft and is still excited to go to outerspace. Originally published in Feb 2015, Ken shares his thoughts on buying the very first ticket in 2004.
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