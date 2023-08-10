NIGHT SHADOWS 08092023 -- THEIR False Arrival to Bring in the False Messiah! The WORD is Warning Us

August is flying by us at breakneck speed and the war drums beat steady and loud. Then we have the Sun anomalies that are hitting the Earth with strong radiation, causing unseen harm to people, animals, plants, crops and so on. It appears that this is going to continue for a while yet. This also causes freak weather, bad storms, earthquakes and volcanic activity. Then we have the UFO hoax rising up as the elite prepare the world for their false arrival to bring in the false messiah! Remember that the last days are filled with satanic lies and deceptions as the Great Reset/New World Order as based upon lies, deception and delusion...

