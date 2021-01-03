© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sitar Saturday - Sound Experiment
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • January 03, 2021
Here's a sitar recording where the audio from my zoom h6 messed up so I had to rely only on my camera's audio (which is bad). So I ran it through a few filters and effect to try and fix it. In the end it turned out to need alot of noise reduction via adobe audition and effects via bias fx and fas reverb by Fractal Audio.
The morel of the story is to always check and see if the remote control to your microphone is actually plugged in lol. Thanks for listening :-) #sitar #experiment #saturday
The morel of the story is to always check and see if the remote control to your microphone is actually plugged in lol. Thanks for listening :-) #sitar #experiment #saturday
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.