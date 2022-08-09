And We Know 9.8.2022 INTERVIEW with Eric Trump + Clark “We are the United States of America and should be th

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LT of And We Know
September 8, 2022
Such an honor to have Eric Trump on the And We Know show with Clay Clark. He runs a business, spends time with all of us through interviews and ReAwaken Tours and loves his family. We cover this, how the enemy is working behind the scenes to destroy us, and how there is hope for this country if people would use their gifts and work together to win.
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