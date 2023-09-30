JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #4, 2 Corinthians 5:21, 5:19; 1 Peter 3:18, 20230930

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #4

2 Corinthians 5:21, 5:19; 1 Peter 3:18; Hebrews 9:26, 1:1-3; 2; Colossians 1:20-21

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230930

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

By GOD’s wonderful Grace and Mercy, we want to continue with the lesson that we have been on, which is JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH THROUGH CHRIST JESUS, our Savior.



What does Justification by Faith mean? It means, in the Scriptural way, just as if you have not sinned in the sight of GOD; just as if I have not sinned in the sight of GOD.

This is all because of what Christ Jesus did for us on Calvary’s Cross in redeeming us. If Christ has redeemed and forgiven us, then our responsibility as Christians is that we need to obey, follow, and apply the principles that He has taught us.

21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the

18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit. Amen! (1 Peter 3:18).

10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Amen! (1 John 4:10).

righteousness of God in Him. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:21).

God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, 2 hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; 3 who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high; Amen! (Hebrews 1:1-3).

What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? 2 God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein? Amen! (Romans 6:1-2).

19 to wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:19).

20 and, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.

21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled.

22 in the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in his sight: Amen! (Colossians 1:20-22).

