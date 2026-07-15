7/15/26 TRUMP PREPARES: ELECTION EMERGENCY/NATO ART.5 EXIT, NDAA, ISRAEL/YEMEN, TREASON-IN-SITES!!

7/15/26 President Trump prepares the Nation for the National Election Security Emergency Order to be issued during the Senate's August bogus recess/vacation while the House preempts his historic national address on international espionage election crimes Thursday night, with a rushed passing of the NDAA that includes "the language of" the Save America Act! Also, the Department of War is de-coupling from NATO, planning to largely withdraw American troops from Europe and exit the NATO command structure, warning that the USA will not come to the aid of European nations enabling drone strikes on Russia! And so much more! Pray and take ACTION, America! WE ARE FREE!





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