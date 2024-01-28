Meditation Q & A with Wendy Nash #16 -- Nomadic Meditation

In this sixteenth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we chat about what it’s like maintaining a consistent formal (international) mediation practice in/given sometimes significantly fluctuating and uncertain conditions. We also touch on some everyday meditative techniques possible outside of more formal sitting practice including various types of laying down, standing, and walking meditations as well as mindfulness of seeing (and looking). We emphasize how helpful it is sometimes, especially in certain conditions and circumstances, to change the view and relationship to our challenges. Safety, retreat, gender are a few more topics amongst others we weave, or stray into













*There's naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly "Meditation Q & A" either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*













(Ways to) join these Q & A's when they happen live:













-via downloading the free Wisdom app in your app store or via: https://wisdom.audio where I'm @integratingpresence or https://joinwisdom.audio/integratingpresence













-watch on my YouTube channel @integratingpresence













Background













Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.













For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.













Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."





















Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/01/02/nomadic-meditation-meditation-q-and-a-with-wendy-nash-16/