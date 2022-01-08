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Microscope evidence Rev12:1-2 sign Sept23,2017 was for all humanity :(
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119 views • January 08, 2022
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
You can use free "Stellarium" app for windows/macos/linux to see stars, planets, constellations locations in sky throughout time, go to September 23, 2017A.D. to see Revelation 12:1-2 sign, constellation virgo.
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
You can use free "Stellarium" app for windows/macos/linux to see stars, planets, constellations locations in sky throughout time, go to September 23, 2017A.D. to see Revelation 12:1-2 sign, constellation virgo.
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