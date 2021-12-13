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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - The Spiritual Ramifications of the Covid Shots
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184 views • December 13, 2021
Do you know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is within you, whom you have received as a gift from God? When you elect, through your own free will, to be injected with genetic modification material, how does this change your chromosomes? Are you irreversibly changed into a GMO-human? In this talk, we will ponder the ramifications and consequences of this choice.
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