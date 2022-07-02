Atmosphere of passion Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q

Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg) https://vk.com/show_luxor

My camera work on a series of videos for the show program Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)



"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc

Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY

Stylish video Show Luxor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14

Show passion in the bed scene was not so easy. It's not just the mechanics of action in bed. This is, first of all, the atmosphere, the feeling, the grace of shadow and light, lines and movement, rhythm and choreography. And most importantly, get away from straightforwardness and vulgarity.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC



CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

https://shipshard.taplink.ws