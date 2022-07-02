Atmosphere of passion Show Luxor

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg) https://vk.com/show_luxor
My camera work on a series of videos for the show program Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)
"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Stylish video Show Luxor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show passion in the bed scene was not so easy. It's not just the mechanics of action in bed. This is, first of all, the atmosphere, the feeling, the grace of shadow and light, lines and movement, rhythm and choreography. And most importantly, get away from straightforwardness and vulgarity.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
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https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman