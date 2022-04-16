© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
InfoWars - The Globalists Could Use a Nuclear False Flag to Start WW3 - The Moskva Explodes In Port - Alex Jones - 4-15-2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • April 16, 2022
Alex Jones is discussing possible nuclear false flags using the destruction of the Russian ship 'Moskva' as a possible scenario. There are two videos showing the Moskva being tugged into port in the Black Sea and the other shows a series of explosions of the ship's high explosive missiles... as the ship is pushed slowly toward the repair dock... ~JT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.