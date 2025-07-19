Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 July 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of today, this one from Parliament House and the first speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. It is all about alerting the public to the various levels of corruption within government and corporate circles, with a reminder that Australia will be making a serious mistake if it signs on to the WHO scamdemic/plandemic control agreement. It's good to know that the USA refuses to sign on to it, and it will be prudent for Australia not to as well.