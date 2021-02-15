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Composting Spent Mushroom Blocks
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23 views • February 15, 2021
Hauling spent (picked) mushroom blocks to the compost pile.
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Video Link: https://youtu.be/gZlDn4EmTvo
Website
https://fatcapsfungi.com
https://www.facebook.com/fatcapsfungiFCF
https://www.instagram.com/fatcapsfungi/
Etsy
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FatCapsFungi?ref=seller-platform-mcnav
GAB
https://gab.com/FungiFanatic
Music
https://soundcloud.com/scandinavianz
Song: Jarico - Island (Vlog No Copyright Music)
Music promoted by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Video Link: https://youtu.be/gZlDn4EmTvo
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