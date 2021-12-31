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34 views • December 31, 2021
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Messages -
“If you don't behave as you believe, you will end by believing as you behave.”
― Fulton J. Sheen
How we respond to others has a huge impact on the world.
How we treat others makes a huge impact on how they see the world around them.
The messages in our lives shared through experiences and examples, though subtle, speak and teach louder than words ever can.
I remember that after each of my parent's died, I kept hearing messages in my head as I experienced life. It's like especially with my Father, I have learned more from him after he died, than when he was living.
Men, do you behave as you believe?
----
I hope you benefit from the nuggets shared through these videos, if so please like, subscribe, and watch them while logged in so that we can upload more of them.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Messages -
“If you don't behave as you believe, you will end by believing as you behave.”
― Fulton J. Sheen
How we respond to others has a huge impact on the world.
How we treat others makes a huge impact on how they see the world around them.
The messages in our lives shared through experiences and examples, though subtle, speak and teach louder than words ever can.
I remember that after each of my parent's died, I kept hearing messages in my head as I experienced life. It's like especially with my Father, I have learned more from him after he died, than when he was living.
Men, do you behave as you believe?
----
I hope you benefit from the nuggets shared through these videos, if so please like, subscribe, and watch them while logged in so that we can upload more of them.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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