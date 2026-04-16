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The Jimmy Dore Show is looking at Candace's epic clap back at Trump! This is hilarious! 🤣💯
Looks like the people will finally have something to bring them together...👀🤣
Brilliant! Trump continues to take all the slings and arrows! 😆👍 One could even say, with his unhinged Truth post, he's asking for and deserving to be attacked. He's a real life human pin cushion, right now... ❤️👍
Don't worry it's all part of the show. 👍😁