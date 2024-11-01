Tragic: Moment a cement canopy fell on victims & after the tragedy in Novi Sad, Serbia

The moment canopy fell on victims and scenes after the tragedy in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The roof of the central railway station collapsed in Novi Sad, Serbia. There are many ambulances at the scene.



❗️ Death toll rises to 14, among them is a 6-years-old child. Thirty people were injured— Interior - Update: The 15-th victim of horrible tragedy in Novi Sad railway station was found under the rubble.

Minister says.

Mourning day was declared in Serbia and Republika Srpska.