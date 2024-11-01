Tragic: Moment a cement canopy fell on victims & after the tragedy in Novi Sad, Serbia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment canopy fell on victims and scenes after the tragedy in Novi Sad, Serbia.
The roof of the central railway station collapsed in Novi Sad, Serbia. There are many ambulances at the scene.
❗️ Death toll rises to 14, among them is a 6-years-old child. Thirty people were injured— Interior - Update: The 15-th victim of horrible tragedy in Novi Sad railway station was found under the rubble.
Minister says.
Mourning day was declared in Serbia and Republika Srpska.