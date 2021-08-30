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Are you a wheat or Tear? Starting with AFGHAN CHRISTIANS World War 4 China Joe's to kill all Christian
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261 views • August 30, 2021
BECK’S BOMBSHELL: STATE DEPARTMENT ORDERED AFGHAN CHRISTIANS TO STAND IN EXPLOSION ZONE https://www.brighteon.com/3b770ab9-8351-4f44-ac25-a93f8b6c4ed9
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart share with the audience the shocking information from Afghanistan, as Christian believers have been betrayed and sacrificed by the Biden White House and the US State Department.
Rick presents a special message on The Wheat and the Tares, and how to tell the difference.
In our final segment, Lauren Witzke speaks with a Christian Nurse from Missouri, about media lies, hospital numbers, and how breastfed babies are getting ill from their vaccinated mothers.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Lauren Witzke. Airdate (8/30/21)
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart share with the audience the shocking information from Afghanistan, as Christian believers have been betrayed and sacrificed by the Biden White House and the US State Department.
Rick presents a special message on The Wheat and the Tares, and how to tell the difference.
In our final segment, Lauren Witzke speaks with a Christian Nurse from Missouri, about media lies, hospital numbers, and how breastfed babies are getting ill from their vaccinated mothers.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Lauren Witzke. Airdate (8/30/21)
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