Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel In Bahamas Tell More About The Invasion

Alex Jones interviews Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel while they are in the Bahamas as invasion activities are happening there as well. They speak about the various possibilities of what the globalists might do to destroy America and all Americans. It becomes very clear what will soon happen in America and to American citizens.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/bahama-invasion
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.