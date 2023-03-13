JBS Tip of the Spear Vs. The Deep State

Only one non-church organization has been truly exposing and fighting the diabolical Deep State since the 1950s and it remains the tip of the spear in that battle today, explained John Birch Society Vice President and American Opinion Foundation Chairman Wayne Morrow in this interview with Alex Newman for Behind The Deep State. Among other responsibilities, Morrow oversees the large field staff of the Society, which operates nationwide to educate Americans with a mission of "Less Government, More Responsibility and — with God's Help—a Better World." In the interview, Morrow explains how the Society operates and how YOU can get involved in preserving America and liberty for future generations in the face of relentless Deep State attacks. He also gives some of the history of the organization.





