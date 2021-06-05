The Story of Fear | The more we hear them - The more we believe them

Our lives are shaped and guided by stories. The stories we're told, become the stories we tell. The more we hear them - the more we believe them. When used as a tool, they help us to better understand who we are; where we came from; and where we're going. When used as a weapon, they can be deadly.



Fear shuts down the part of our brain, designed to solve problems. Without that ability, we look for others to guide and save us. In doing so, we lose touch with our most primal nature. We forget that we are an extention of the most brilliant and resilient eco-system in the universe.



We stop eating food grown from the earth, and begin consuming products processed from machines. We trade medicines that heal, for drugs that harm. We abandon love and liberty, for debt and dependency.