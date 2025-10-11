Cooler Days Ahead: Supplies & Green Desert Progress!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, Donna and Ernie embark on a supply run to bolster their Arizona desert homestead! They snag a discounted flex-fuel generator from Harbor Freight for reliable backup power and secure four food-grade IBC totes to store nearly 3,000 gallons of pool water for gardening, chickens, and construction. Battling a chilly 63°F morning, they also address a leaky tire on their dump trailer and plan to enhance their workshop setup. With recent rains turning the desert green, they share their excitement for upcoming tree planting and composting efforts, showcasing the vibrant progress of their off-grid oasis!