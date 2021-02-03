Phil Schneider's Deadmen Last Speech

Phil Schneider's Last Speech ~ Two Months Before His Assassination ~ Aliens & Underground Bases.

Underground Bases, UFO's and Aliens: The Late Phil Schneider, a retired US government geologist, talks about his days building deep underground bases for the government - over 131 in the USA, one mile or more down, the involvement with alien technology, samples of elements up to atomic #140 are shown. The advanced stealth technology involves the use of alien metals.



The Cosmic Connection Philip Schneider vesves Ron Rummel Deadmen tell no tales TV ufo series airs the home video made by Philip Schneider vesves Ron Rummel as they take a trip to Area 51 and film the.



Dear Viewers, Philip Schneider claimed to be a former US Government Geologist and Engineer, who was involved in producing the underground explosions which were required to facilitate the building.



This is the last known video made of Phil Schneider while he was still alive. It was made in November 1995. He was found dead less than two months later. He talks about his days building underground bases for the US government and grey aliens.



Phil Schneider is one of the many UFO researchers that have died over the last few years under mysterious circumstances. Phil died on January 17, 1996, reportedly strangled by a catheter found wrapped around his neck, his death being dismissed by the authorities as suicide.



Schneider maintained that numerous previous attempts had been made on his life. He had stated publicly he was a marked man and did not expect to live long. "If I ever 'commit suicide'," Schneider told a close friend, "I'll have been murdered."



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