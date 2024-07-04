BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 166 w/ Jim O'Connor (COS)
2guysdrinkingcoffee
6 views • 10 months ago

Today we finish up our discussions on an Article V Convention of States.  We have held two Town Hall meetings in Bradford to discuss this issue.  Last week we held a Town Hall with Dave Giordano from the John Birch Society arguing against a Convention of States.  Dave also joined us for last week’s podcast to discuss JBS and other topics.  Then on Thursday evening we had Matt Zale (in person) and Jim O’Connor joining online to support an Article V Convention.

 Giving equal podcast time, today we invite Jim O’Connor and Dr. Matt Zale to join us and discuss their position in a Q & A format.  As I mentioned last week at both Town Halls, as a podcast, we are not taking sides, but rather present both sides so all of you can make your own decision on this very important issue.

 We will be uploading both recorded Town Halls on all our social media sites so you can watch all the discussions on this important issue.  As we always say in our disclaimer, listen to our podcast, do your own research and draw your own conclusions AND live with the consequences.

Keywords
constitutiontyrannysoldout
