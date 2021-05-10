© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How did this cause us to Ransack our Society? Here is the Covid Reality
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • May 10, 2021
Visualise the reality. And SHARE.
Big thanks to Geoffrey Kell who sent me this to share - for OUR CHILDREN.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Big thanks to Geoffrey Kell who sent me this to share - for OUR CHILDREN.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.