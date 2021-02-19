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Biden hands over control of US power grid to communist China #CircleBack [19.02.2021]
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1085 views • February 19, 2021
https://treason.news/
20. jan. 2021
https://www.tdworld.com/overhead-transmission/article/21153022/biden-suspends-trumps-bulkpower-system-executive-order-for-90-days
24. jan. 2021
Beijing Biden Beckons China To Take Over The U.S. Power Grid
27. jan. 2021
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/bidens-order-could-let-china-control-u-s-electric-grid
29. jan 2021
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2021/01/29/biden-hands-over-control-of-americas-power-grid-to-communist-china/
4. feb. 2021
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/the-grid/biden-rescinds-trump-order-banning-chinese-involvement-in-the-u-s-power-grid/
Source: Jimbo _66 @jimbo0566
https://anonup.com/thread/1738775
https://anonup.com/upload/videos/2021/02/JODzOr4FHTmhOOIcNRJc_19_39ad071da8fdcff49b05c18b3a2b5e48_video_original.mp4
20. jan. 2021
https://www.tdworld.com/overhead-transmission/article/21153022/biden-suspends-trumps-bulkpower-system-executive-order-for-90-days
24. jan. 2021
Beijing Biden Beckons China To Take Over The U.S. Power Grid
27. jan. 2021
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/bidens-order-could-let-china-control-u-s-electric-grid
29. jan 2021
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2021/01/29/biden-hands-over-control-of-americas-power-grid-to-communist-china/
4. feb. 2021
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/the-grid/biden-rescinds-trump-order-banning-chinese-involvement-in-the-u-s-power-grid/
Source: Jimbo _66 @jimbo0566
https://anonup.com/thread/1738775
https://anonup.com/upload/videos/2021/02/JODzOr4FHTmhOOIcNRJc_19_39ad071da8fdcff49b05c18b3a2b5e48_video_original.mp4
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